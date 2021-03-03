Home Sports JB's Sports Blog 2020-21 GPAC Mens Basketball All-Conference Teams

2020-21 GPAC Mens Basketball All-Conference Teams

JB
(Sioux City, Iowa) – Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2020-21. Walters, a sophomore, averaged 21.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Jimmies who finished the regular season with a record of 19-8 overall and 14-6 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2020-21 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Zach Imig of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Alex Van Kalsbeek of Northwestern College; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2020- 21 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name    School  Height  Year       Position               Hometown

Trey Brown         Morningside      6-7          Senior   C             Gretna, Nebraska

Garrett Franken               Dordt    6-7          Senior   F              Atlantic, Iowa

Nick Harden       Dakota Wesleyan             5-10       Senior   G             Chicago, Illinois

Trent Hilbrands Northwestern   6-0          Senior   G             Remsen, Iowa

Zach Imig             Morningside      6-3          Senior   G             Gretna, Nebraska

Jesse Jansma     Dordt    6-4          Senior   G             Sioux Center, Iowa

Koln Oppold       Dakota Wesleyan             6-4          Junior    F              Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Alex Van Kalsbeek           Northwestern   6-6          Freshman            F              Orange City, Iowa

Mason Walters*               Jamestown         6-9          Sophomore        F              Jamestown, North Dakota

Justin Wiersema               Concordia            6-3          Junior    G             Loveland, Colorado

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

 

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name    School  Height  Year       Position               Hometown

Jailen Billings      Mount Marty     5-10       Senior   G             Sioux City, Iowa

Mason Hiemstra               Hastings               6-0          Sophomore        G             Alliance, Nebraska

Carter Kent         Concordia            6-2          Junior    G             Crete, Nebraska

Jaden Kleinhesselink      Briar Cliff              6-2          Junior    G             Sheldon, Iowa

Marc Kjos            Jamestown         5-9          Sophomore        G             Lake City, Minnesota

Elijah Pappas      Mount Marty     6-4          Senior   F              Rockford, Illinois

Will Pottebaum Morningside      6-2          Sophomore        G             LeMars, Iowa

Jay Small              Northwestern   6-2          Senior   G             Hinton, Iowa

Gage Smith         Concordia            6-6          Junior    F              Elizabeth, Colorado

Craig Sterk          Northwestern   6-7          Junior    F              McBain, Michigan

 

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, University of Jamestown

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Zach Imig, Morningside

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jim Sykes, Morningside

 

Honorable Mention:

Briar Cliff: Quinn Vesey, Ethan Freidel

Concordia:

Dakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey Schuch

Doane: Anthony Laravie, Jaxon Harre

Dordt: Jacob Vis, Cade Bleeker

Hastings: Karson Gansebom

Midland: Bo Sandquist, Laurence Merritt

Morningside: Aidan Vanderloo, Trey Powers

Mount Marty: Tyrell Harper

Northwestern: Isaac Heyer

Jamestown: Allante’ Pickens, Will Cordes

