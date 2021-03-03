2020-21 GPAC Mens Basketball All-Conference Teams

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2020-21. Walters, a sophomore, averaged 21.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Jimmies who finished the regular season with a record of 19-8 overall and 14-6 in conference play.
Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2020-21 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Zach Imig of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Alex Van Kalsbeek of Northwestern College; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.
2020- 21 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams
First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Trey Brown Morningside 6-7 Senior C Gretna, Nebraska
Garrett Franken Dordt 6-7 Senior F Atlantic, Iowa
Nick Harden Dakota Wesleyan 5-10 Senior G Chicago, Illinois
Trent Hilbrands Northwestern 6-0 Senior G Remsen, Iowa
Zach Imig Morningside 6-3 Senior G Gretna, Nebraska
Jesse Jansma Dordt 6-4 Senior G Sioux Center, Iowa
Koln Oppold Dakota Wesleyan 6-4 Junior F Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Alex Van Kalsbeek Northwestern 6-6 Freshman F Orange City, Iowa
Mason Walters* Jamestown 6-9 Sophomore F Jamestown, North Dakota
Justin Wiersema Concordia 6-3 Junior G Loveland, Colorado
*GPAC Player-of –the-Year
Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Jailen Billings Mount Marty 5-10 Senior G Sioux City, Iowa
Mason Hiemstra Hastings 6-0 Sophomore G Alliance, Nebraska
Carter Kent Concordia 6-2 Junior G Crete, Nebraska
Jaden Kleinhesselink Briar Cliff 6-2 Junior G Sheldon, Iowa
Marc Kjos Jamestown 5-9 Sophomore G Lake City, Minnesota
Elijah Pappas Mount Marty 6-4 Senior F Rockford, Illinois
Will Pottebaum Morningside 6-2 Sophomore G LeMars, Iowa
Jay Small Northwestern 6-2 Senior G Hinton, Iowa
Gage Smith Concordia 6-6 Junior F Elizabeth, Colorado
Craig Sterk Northwestern 6-7 Junior F McBain, Michigan
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, University of Jamestown
GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Zach Imig, Morningside
GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jim Sykes, Morningside
Honorable Mention:
Briar Cliff: Quinn Vesey, Ethan Freidel
Concordia:
Dakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey Schuch
Doane: Anthony Laravie, Jaxon Harre
Dordt: Jacob Vis, Cade Bleeker
Hastings: Karson Gansebom
Midland: Bo Sandquist, Laurence Merritt
Morningside: Aidan Vanderloo, Trey Powers
Mount Marty: Tyrell Harper
Northwestern: Isaac Heyer
Jamestown: Allante’ Pickens, Will Cordes