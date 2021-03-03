2020-21 GPAC Mens Basketball All-Conference Teams

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2020-21. Walters, a sophomore, averaged 21.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Jimmies who finished the regular season with a record of 19-8 overall and 14-6 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2020-21 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Zach Imig of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Alex Van Kalsbeek of Northwestern College; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2020- 21 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown

Trey Brown Morningside 6-7 Senior C Gretna, Nebraska

Garrett Franken Dordt 6-7 Senior F Atlantic, Iowa

Nick Harden Dakota Wesleyan 5-10 Senior G Chicago, Illinois

Trent Hilbrands Northwestern 6-0 Senior G Remsen, Iowa

Zach Imig Morningside 6-3 Senior G Gretna, Nebraska

Jesse Jansma Dordt 6-4 Senior G Sioux Center, Iowa

Koln Oppold Dakota Wesleyan 6-4 Junior F Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Alex Van Kalsbeek Northwestern 6-6 Freshman F Orange City, Iowa

Mason Walters* Jamestown 6-9 Sophomore F Jamestown, North Dakota

Justin Wiersema Concordia 6-3 Junior G Loveland, Colorado

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown

Jailen Billings Mount Marty 5-10 Senior G Sioux City, Iowa

Mason Hiemstra Hastings 6-0 Sophomore G Alliance, Nebraska

Carter Kent Concordia 6-2 Junior G Crete, Nebraska

Jaden Kleinhesselink Briar Cliff 6-2 Junior G Sheldon, Iowa

Marc Kjos Jamestown 5-9 Sophomore G Lake City, Minnesota

Elijah Pappas Mount Marty 6-4 Senior F Rockford, Illinois

Will Pottebaum Morningside 6-2 Sophomore G LeMars, Iowa

Jay Small Northwestern 6-2 Senior G Hinton, Iowa

Gage Smith Concordia 6-6 Junior F Elizabeth, Colorado

Craig Sterk Northwestern 6-7 Junior F McBain, Michigan

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, University of Jamestown

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Zach Imig, Morningside

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jim Sykes, Morningside

Honorable Mention:



Briar Cliff: Quinn Vesey, Ethan Freidel

Concordia:

Dakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey Schuch

Doane: Anthony Laravie, Jaxon Harre

Dordt: Jacob Vis, Cade Bleeker

Hastings: Karson Gansebom

Midland: Bo Sandquist, Laurence Merritt

Morningside: Aidan Vanderloo, Trey Powers

Mount Marty: Tyrell Harper

Northwestern: Isaac Heyer

Jamestown: Allante’ Pickens, Will Cordes