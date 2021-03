TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARRESTED IN DES MOINES DRIVE BY SHOOTING

FIVE SUSPECTS INCLUDING TWO FROM SIOUX CITY ARE NOW CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN DES MOINES MONDAY NIGHT THAT LEFT A TWO-YEAR-OLD BOY IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

DES MOINES POLICE SAY THE TODDLER WAS INSIDE A HOME THAT WAS HIT BY MORE THAN A DOZEN SHOTS, AND SUFFERED A GUNSHOT TO THE HEAD.

STATE TROOPERS FOUND A CRASHED VEHICLE ON I-80 IN DALLAS COUNTY CONNECTED TO THE SHOOTING AND TOOK FIVE PEOPLE INTO CUSTODY.

THE SUSPECTS ARE 20-YEAR-OLDS OWO BOL AND THON BOL OF SIOUX CITY, 18-YEAR-OLD CAINE DOMINGUEZ-SHIESL OF OMAHA, 20-YEAR-OLD REATH YAK OF STORM LAKE, AND ODOL LUAL OTHOW OF WORTHINGTON, MINNESOTA.

CHARGES INCLUDE ATTEMPTED MURDER AND INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON. DETECTIVES SAY THE HOME WHERE THE SHOTS WERE FIRED WAS INTENTIONALLY TARGETED.