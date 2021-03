PROGRESS CONTINUES ON RIVERFRONT PARK PROJECT

CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS GOT AN UPDATE ON THE FUNDRAISING AND THE LATEST DESIGN OF THE CHRIS LARSEN RIVERFRONT PARK DEVELOPMENT THIS WEEK.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS PRIVATE MONEY AND GRANTS CONTINUE TO COME IN FOR THE PROJECT, WITH PHASE TWO GROUNDBREAKING SET FOR JUNE:

PARK1 OC…IN GRANTS. ;09

PHASE 1 CONSTRUCTION BUDGETED AT SIX MILLION DOLLARS BEGAN LAST JUNE.

TOM ROGERS OF THE SMITH GROUP, THE PROJECT DESIGNER, TOLD THE COUNCIL THE PHASE TWO DESIGN SHOULD BE FINISHED BY THE END OF APRIL AND PUT OUT FOR BID IN MAY.

THAT INCLUDES A WEST OVERLOOK WHERE THE FORMER ENTRANCE TO THE OLD ARGOSY RIVERBOAT WAS LOCATED:

PARK2 OC………THAT’S DOWN THERE. :17

PHASE TWO IS BUDGETED AT FIVE MILLION DOLLARS.

PLANS CALL FOR 210 PARKING STALLS TO BE INSTALLED IN THE PARK AREA.