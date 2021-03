MORE PEOPLE BECOMING ELIGIBLE FOR COVID VACCINE CLINIC

NEXT MONDAY WILL LIKELY BE THE LAST LARGE MAJOR VACCINATION CLINIC FOR WOODBURY COUNTY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS A FEW SLOTS WERE NOT FILLED FOR TODAY’S (TUESDAY’S) CLINIC AND A FEW MORE PEOPLE WILL NOW BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR NEXT WEEK’S EVENT:

JAIL STAFF AND INSPECTORS OF HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED.

GRIEME SAYS THEY ARE GETTING THE VACCINE OUT TO AS MANY ELIGIBLE PEOPLE AS THEY CAN:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH EXPECTS TO CONDUCT SOME SMALLER CLINICS WITH MORE FOCUSED GROUPS IN THE WEEKS AHEAD.