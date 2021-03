JURY SELECTION TAKES PLACE FOR DAINS MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION BEGAN TUESDAY MORNING IN THE TRIAL OF A CARROLL, IOWA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS EX-WIFE’S LANDLORD IN SIOUX CITY.

FORTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD GARY DAINS, JUNIOR PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THE JULY 2019 FIRST-DEGREE MURDER OF 65-YEAR-OLD PAUL SMITH.

POLICE WERE DOING A WELFARE CHECK ON SMITH WHEN THEY FOUND HIM DEAD IN THE KITCHEN.

INVESTIGATORS SAY DAINS HAD PREVIOUSLY STOLEN ITEMS FROM SMITH’S HOUSE AND THE TWO GOT INTO FIGHT THAT DAY.

DAINS TOLD OFFICERS HE STOLE SMITH’S S-U-V AND ABOUT 120 DOLLARS FROM HIM SO HE COULD BUY METHAMPHETAMINE.