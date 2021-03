JAY LENO TO PERFORM ON THE ORPHEUM THEATRE STAGE

THE FORMER HOST OF “THE TONIGHT SHOW” IS COMING TO SIOUX CITY IN NOVEMBER FOR A PERFORMANCE AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

JAY LENO, WIDELY KNOWN AS THE HARDEST WORKING MAN IN SHOW BUSINESS, WILL BE ON STAGE AT THE ORPHEUM ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5TH.

LENO SPENT TWO DECADES AS THE HOST OF THE TONIGHT SHOW, TAKING OVER FROM JOHNNY CARSON.

HE CURRENTLY PRODUCES AND IS HOST OF THE CNBC SERIES “JAY LENO’S GARAGE”, WHICH EXPLORES THE WORLD OF CARS,

LENO ALSO HAS HAD A RECURRING ROLE IN TIM ALLEN’S “LAST MAN STANDING” TV SERIES.

WHEN HE’S NOT ON TV, LENO PERFORMS MORE THAN 100 STAND-UP SHOWS ANNUALLY ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND INTERNATIONALLY.

TICKETS FOR THE SHOW GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT ORPHEUM LIVE DOT COM.