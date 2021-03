JACKLEY HOPES TO RETURN AS SD ATTORNEY GENERAL

MARTY JACKLEY IS POSITIONING HIMSELF TO RUN FOR SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL AS THE CURRENT SOUTH DAKOTA A-G FACES IMPEACHMENT.

JACKLEY ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY YESTERDAY FOR THE 2022 REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL.

HE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL FROM 2009-2019.

CURRENT A-G JASON RAVNSBORG, WHO IS ALSO REPUBLICAN, IS FACING POSSIBLE IMPEACHMENT FOR HIS ROLE IN A DEADLY CRASH IN SEPTEMBER.

RAVNSBORG WOULD BE ELIGIBLE TO RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM IF HE SURVIVES THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS.