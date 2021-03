FORMER ARMSTRONG IA CITY CLERK PLEADS GUILTY

EMMET COUNTY PROSECUTORS SAY ONE OF THE FIVE ARMSTRONG, IOWA CITY OFFICIALS CHARGED IN A CORRUPTION CASE HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY.

FORMER CITY CLERK MARY KATE STATON HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF THEFT AND TAMPERING WITH RECORDS.

SHE ENTERED HER PLEA MONDAY IN EMMET COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HER SENTENCING DATE HASN’T BEEN SET.

THE FIVE CURRENT AND FORMER ARMSTRONG CITY OFFICIALS FACE A TOTAL OF 20 CHARGES AFTER THE CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION THAT LASTED SEVERAL YEARS.

THE MAYOR AND POLICE CHIEF WERE ALSO ARRESTED.