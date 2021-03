FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH BURNING TANK AT JEBRO

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE MADE QUICK WORK PUTTING OUT A FIRE AT JEBRO, AT 2303 BRIDGEPORT DRIVE NEAR THE I-29 SINGING HILLS AREA TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE FIRE STARTED JUST BEFORE 1PM IN A TANK THAT WAS BEING DISMANTLED.

JEBRO1 OC…FOAM TRUCK :18

THICK BLACK SMOKE BRIEFLY REDUCED VISIBILITY IN THE AREA AND FIREFIGHTERS KEPT THE BLAZE FROM SPREADING TO OTHER NEARBY TANKS

THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED AND CLEAN UP AT THE SCENE WAS CONTINUING INTO THE AFTERNOON.

Photo from DOT I-29 Traffic Camera