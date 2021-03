AREA CATHOLICS PROTEST PLANNED CLOSINGS OF THEIR TOWN CHURCHES

OVER 100 PROTESTORS OF ALL AGES CAME TO SIOUX CITY TUESDAY TO VOICE DISPLEASURE WITH THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE OVER A PLAN TO COMBINE SMALLER PARISH CHURCHES.

TWO BUSLOADS OF PEOPLE AND SEVERAL MORE IN CARS CAME FROM PLACES LIKE CARROLL, ODEBOLT, ARTHUR AND KIRON.

ROGER DENTLINGER FROM HOLY NAME PARISH IN MARCUS SAYS THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH PRIESTS TO GO AROUND:

THE DIOCESE HAS A PLAN TO CONSOLIDATE MANY SMALLER CHURCHES BY 2025.

DENTLINGER FEARS THAT WILL HARM SOME COMMUNITIES WHOSE RESIDENTS WOULD HAVE TO TRAVEL SEVERAL EXTRA MILES IF THEIR TOWN LOSES ITS CHURCH:

DEACON MARK PROSSER, DIRECTOR OF PASTORAL CARE FOR THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE, SAYS A PRIEST SHORTAGE ISN’T THE ONLY ISSUE THEY ARE FACING:

DENTLINGER KNOWS THERE IS A BURDEN ON THE PRIESTS SERVING THE DIOCESE:

PROSSER SAYS LESSENING THE FREQUENCY OF SERVICES ISN’T THE ANSWER:

PROSSER SAYS 50% OF THE 48 PRIESTS CURRENTLY SERVING WILL REACH RETIREMENT AGE IN THE COMING DECADE.

THERE ARE ONLY EIGHT MEN IN CURRENTLY IN THE SEMINARY TO FILL THOSE VACANCIES.

BISHOP R.WALKER NICKLESS CAME OUT TO SPEAK BRIEFLY TO THOSE PROTESTING.

HE BLESSED THE GATHERING AND SAID HE HEARS THEM, AND THAT THE DIOCESE WAS DOING THE BEST IT COULD WITH THE PRIESTS THAT IT HAS.