TYSON FOODS HAS ANNOUNCED THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE AVAILABLE LATER THIS WEEK FOR ALL MEAT PROCESSING WORKERS AT ITS PLANTS IN IOWA.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

A SIOUX CITY VACCINATION SITE WILL BE SET UP FOR IOWA WORKERS AT THE NEARBY DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA PLANT AND THOSE WHO WORK IN DAKOTA DUNES SOUTH DAKOTA.