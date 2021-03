SIOUXLAND METRO AREA RETAINS TOP ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RANKING

THE SIOUX CITY METRO AREA HAS RETAINED THE TOP SPOT FOR AREAS WITH POPULATIONS UNDER 200,000 IN SITE SELECTION MAGAZINE’S ANNUAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RANKINGS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS JOINED CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN AND MIKE WELLS OF THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE TO MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

IOWA HAD FOUR CITY AREAS IN THE TOP 10 OF THE SURVEY, AND REYNOLDS SAYS IT SHOWS HOW THE STATE HAS ENDURED THROUGH THE LAST YEAR WITH THE PANDEMIC:

CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE TOP RANKING IS TRULY A TRI-STATE METRO ACCOMPLISHMENT:

THE SIOUXLAND METRO REGION HAS RANKED IN THE TOP THREE NATIONALLY IN ITS POPULATION CATEGORY A REMARKABLE THIRTEEN OF THE LAST FIFTEEN YEARS.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE AT THE NEW $15 MILLION SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.