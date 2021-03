SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW MOVES INTO ITS “NEW HOME”

THE SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW GETS UNDERWAY THIS THURSDAY IN A NEW HOME.

HOME SHOW DIRECTOR TERRI SCHELM SAYS THE 64TH ANNUAL SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE NEW SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER LOCATED AT 550 SOUTH LAFAYETTE STREET, WEST OF THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA:

HS1 OC……….THIS IS GOING. :12

SCHELM EXPECTS TO HAVE OVER 175 EXHIBITORS WITH BOOTHS AND DISPLAYS.

THERE IS PLENTY OF PARKING AROUND THE EXPO BUILDING, AND WITH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO BE IN THE 50’S ALL WEEK, SHE EXPECTS A GREAT TURNOUT TO THE NEW LOCATION:

HS2 OC………….OUT THERE. :16

IN HONOR OF THE 64TH ANNIVERSARY, A $640 VISA GIFT CARD WILL BE GIVEN AWAY EACH DAY OF THE SHOW.

THE HOME SHOW RUNS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM, SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO 8PM AND SUNDAY 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER.