REGISTRATION FOR NEXT WOODBURY COVID CLINIC BEGINS TUESDAY

THE NEXT PUBLIC COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC FOR WOODBURY COUNTY HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR NEXT MONDAY, MARCH 8TH, AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE GROUPS ELIGIBLE TO REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT INCLUDE THOSE AGE 65 AND OVER WHO ARE COUNTY RESIDENTS, PLUS FIRST RESPONDERS, SCHOOL STAFF MEMBERS AND CHILDCARE WORKERS, HEALTH CARE WORKERS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH IS WORKING WITH MANUFACTURING COMPANIES EMPLOYING FOOD, AGRICULTURE, DISTRIBUTION, AND MANUFACTURING WORKERS WHO LIVE OR WORK IN CONGREGATE SETTINGS THAT DO NOT ALLOW FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING TO SET UP OPPORTUNITIES FOR VACCINATION AND THESE WORKERS WILL NOT NEED TO SIGN UP THROUGH THE PUBLIC CLINIC.

ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR THIS LATEST CLINIC BEGINS TUESDAY AT 3PM ON THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DOT ORG WEBSITE.

A PHONE REGISTRATION ALSO BEGINS AT THE SAME TIME BY CALLING 712-234-3922.

THIS WILL LIKELY BE THE LAST LARGE, PUBLIC CLINIC TARGETED SPECIFICALLY TO PHASE 1B IN WOODBURY COUNTY, ALTHOUGH HEALTH OFFICIALS EXPECT TO CONTINUE SOME SMALLER CLINICS WITH MORE FOCUSED GROUPS IN THE WEEKS AHEAD.