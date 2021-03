SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED JUST 3 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. (13,719 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST REMAINS AT 5.9%. .

THERE ARE 16 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES MONDAY. (1981 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY SAYS THEY WILL NOW RELEASE THEIR COVID FIGURES JUST ONE DAY A WEEK.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD 8 NEW CASES SINCE THE WEEKEND. (3875 TOTAL).

THEIR 7-DAY POSITIVE TEST AVERAGE IS AT 4.4%