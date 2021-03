CHANGES COMING TO SIOUX CITY-CHICAGO AIR SERVICE

STARTING APRIL 1ST, AIR SERVICE FROM SIOUX CITY TO CHICAGO WILL BE PROVIDED BY A DIFFERENT AIRLINE.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS SKYWEST AIRLINES, BRANDED AS UNITED EXPRESS, WILL FLY 50 PASSENGER BOMBARDIER CRJ-200 AIRCRAFT, FOR THE THREE-YEAR TERM FROM APRIL 1, 2021 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2024 UNDER THE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE ACT:

EAS1 OC………..THESE 12. :25

SKYWEST IS ALREADY PROVIDING DENVER SERVICE OUT OF SIOUX CITY.

THEY WILL TAKE OVER THE CHICAGO SERVICE FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, WHICH HAD PROVIDED SUBSIDY-FREE SERVICE AT SIOUX CITY SINCE MAY 1ST OF 2016.

AMERICAN HAD ALSO PROVIDED DALLAS FLIGHTS PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC, BUT COLLETT SAYS IT’S NOT KNOWN IF THOSE FLIGHTS WILL COME BACK:

EAS2 OC……….REALLY CAN’T SAY. :13

A NEW AIRLINE MEANS FLIGHT ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES MAY ALSO TAKE PLACE AT DIFFERENT TIMES STARTING IN APRIL:

EAS3 OC…………..FLIGHTS LOCALLY. :16

COLLETT SAYS HE APPRECIATES THE SERVICE AMERICAN AIRLINES HAS PROVIDED TO THE CITY IN THE PAST FEW YEARS.