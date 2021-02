WHITE RIBBONS HONOR LOCAL WOODBURY COUNTY PANDEMIC VICTIMS

AROUND A DOZEN PEOPLE GATHERED IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE 211 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WHO HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19 RELATED CAUSES IN THE PAST YEAR.

CASSIE THOMPSON AND THE GROUP “SIOUXLAND WEARS MASKS”, TIED WHITE RIBBONS IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO HAVE DIED IN THE PANDEMIC:

THOMPSON SAYS COVID HAS AFFECTED EVERYONE, AND SHE AND SHE WANTS TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE COMMUNITY:

THE GROUP PLACED RIBBONS ON POLES FROM PEARL TO JONES STREET BETWEEN 4TH AND 7TH STREETS DOWNTOWN.