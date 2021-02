FEENSTRA UPSET AS DERECHO AMENDMENT STRIPPED FROM HOUSE AID BILL

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS UPSET THAT HOUSE DEMOCRATS STRIPPED HIS AMENDMENT FOR DERECHO DISASTER RELIEF FOR IOWA FROM THEIR LATEST COVID-19 PANDEMIC RELIEF BILL.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN HIS AMENDMENT WAS STRIPPED FOR ONE SIMPLE REASON: IT WAS LED BY A REPUBLICAN:.

NOAMEND1 OC………….HOUSE AGRICULTURAL COMMITTEE. :25

FEENSTRA SAYS IT’S CLEAR DEMOCRATS HAVE NEVER BEEN INTERESTED IN ‘UNITY AND SAYS THEY’RE ONLY INTERESTED IN ADVANCING THEIR AGENDA — AN AGENDA THAT BENEFITS COASTAL STATES AND LEAVES IOWANS BEHIND:

NOAMEND2 OC………BETTER FROM DEMOCRATS. 2X :13

FEENSTRA SAYS THE NON-PARTISAN PARLIAMENTARIAN RULED HIS AMENDMENT WAS GERMANE TO THE RELIEF BILL, BUT IT WAS STILL REMOVED.

FEENSTRA CALLED SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI’S POLICIES OUT OF TOUCH.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY ALSO CONDEMNED THE HOUSE ACTION AND SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE TURNED THEIR BACK ON IOWA.