WAGYU BEEF SUPPORTS WOODBURY SHERIFF’S FOUNDATION

THERE’S A TASTY FUNDRAISER UNDERWAY TO HELP THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S FOUNDATION.

SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED A GENEROUS DONATION FROM FEDDERSEN U.S.A. WAGYU BEEF OF ANTHON:

WAGYU1 OC…….YOU CAN GET. :22

FEDDERSEN DONATED OVER 300 POUNDS OF THE HIGH-QUALITY WAGYU GROUND BEEF AND THE SHERIFF’S FOUNDATION IS SELLING IT AT $50-DOLLARS FOR A FIVE POUND PACKAGE ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS:

WAGYU2 OC………THE TAXPAYERS. ;24

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED, CALL THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 712-279-6010.