TRIAL DATE SET IN BELK MURDER CASE

A BENCH TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER CASE OF PAUL BELK IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN SIOUX CITY.

THE 31-YEAR-OLD BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA MAN IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING LAST APRIL 14TH OF HIS MOTHER, 55-YEAR-OLD LISA BELK, AT HER MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT.

HE WILL STAND TRIAL APRIL 20TH WITH JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY PRESIDING.

BELK IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING HIS 28-YEAR-OLD SISTER SUSAN BELK IN THE SHOULDER DURING THE FAMILY ARGUMENT.

PAUL BELK IS ALSO CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $500,000 BOND.