TORRES-PEREZ SENTENCED TO 18 + YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN WHO CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE METH HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 18 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

33-YEAR-OLD DELFINA TORRES-PEREZ RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY LAST SEPTEMBER TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

SHE HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED IN FEDERAL COURT FOR A SIMILAR CRIME IN 2012.

PROSECUTORS SAY TORRES-PEREZ AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 22 POUNDS OF METH FROM NOVEMBER OF 2019 THROUGH MARCH OF 2020.

SHE ALSO TRAVELED TO CALIFORNIA AND BROUGHT 20 POUNDS OF METH BACK TO NORTHWEST IOWA, HIDDEN IN THE GAS TANK OF HER VEHICLE AND ADMITTED TO INVOLVEMENT IN AN ADDITIONAL 30 POUNDS OF METH DISTRIBUTION IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

TORRES-PEREZ WAS SENTENCED TO 204 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT, CONSECUTIVE TO 18 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT TO BE SERVED FOR VIOLATION OF HER PREVIOUS FEDERAL SUPERVISED RELEASE.