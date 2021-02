NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS ONE PART OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S LATEST STIMULUS RESCUE PLAN IS WEIGHTED AGAINST HIS STATE, IOWA AND KANSAS.

RICKETTS OBJECTS TO AN UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION PART OF THE PROPOSAL:

RICKETTS SAYS STATES LIKE NEW YORK AND CALIFORNIA WHO HAD HIGHER JOBLESS RATES WILL BE REWARDED.

THE GOVERNOR HAS A DIFFERENT IDEA FOR THE FUNDING:

THE HOUSE WAS STILL DEBATING THE STIMULUS PLAN FRIDAY AFTERNOON.