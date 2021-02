NOEM HOPES FOR JULY 4TH FIREWORKS AT MT. RUSHMORE

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS MOVING FORWARD WITH PLANS FOR AN INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT MOUNT RUSHMORE.

NOEM IS CONCERNED THAT SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR NOMINEE DEB HAALAND WOULD PUT A STOP TO THE FESTIVITIES.

NOEM SAYS SHE HOPES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL STAY FAITHFUL TO AGREEMENTS ALREADY SIGNED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS YEAR’S PROPOSED DISPLAY.

NOEM HAS WRITTEN TO THE STATE’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION THIS WEEK ASKING THEM TO ADVOCATE FOR THE EVENT AS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR NOMINEE GOES THROUGH CONFIRMATION HEARINGS.