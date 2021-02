JUDGE STOPS RELEASE OF MORE EVIDENCE IN RAVNSBORG CASE

A HYDE COUNTY JUDGE IN SOUTH DAKOTA IS BARRING THE STATE FROM FURTHER RELEASE OF EVIDENCE IN THE INVESTIGATION INTO A DEADLY CRASH INVOLVING STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

RETIRED SIXTH CIRCUIT JUDGE JOHN BROWN RULED THURSDAY THAT THE STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM CAN’T MAKE ANY MORE INVESTIGATION MATERIALS PUBLIC AND VIDEOS SHOWING LAW ENFORCEMENT INTERVIEWS WITH RAVNSBORG MUST BE REMOVED FROM THE DEPARTMENT’S WEBSITE.

THE RULING COMES AFTER RAVNSBORG’S DEFENSE ATTORNEYS SAID THE RELEASE OF THE INFORMATION VIOLATED HIS RIGHT TO A FAIR TRIAL.

CRAIG PRICE, HEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, SAYS THE VIDEO RELEASE WAS LEGAL AND AN EFFORT TO BE TRANSPARENT:

NOEM HAS CALLED FOR RAVNSBORG, WHO MAY BE IMPEACHED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE, TO RESIGN:

GOP LEADERS IN THE STATE HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE ALSO ASKED NOEM’S ADMINISTRATION TO STOP PUTTING OUT INFORMATION RELATED TO THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.