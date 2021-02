ALBRECHT BILL WOULD PENALIZE PROVIDING OBSCENITY TO MINORS IN SCHOOL

A BILL SPONSORED BY NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON WOULD REMOVE AN EXEMPTION FROM PROSECUTION FOR SCHOOL OR LIBRARY EMPLOYEES WHO PROVIDE OBSCENITY TO MINORS.

ALBRECHT SAYS HER BILL WOULD CLOSE A LOOPHOLE IN NEBRASKA LAW THAT ALLOWS AN ADULT TO PROVIDE OBSCENITY TO A CHILD.

SHE SAYS IT MAKES NO SENSE THAT SCHOOLS AND LIBRARIES SHOULD BE GIVEN A PATH TO EXPOSE CHILDREN TO MATERIAL THE LAW ALREADY WOULD RECOGNIZE AS CRIMINALLY OBSCENE.

THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HELD A HEARING ON THE BILL WHERE TERESA DAVIDSON, A PEDIATRIC NURSE PRACTITIONER AND ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING ADVOCATE, SAID CHILDREN’S MINDS ARE NOT DEVELOPED ENOUGH TO PROCESS SEXUALLY EXPLICIT IMAGES.

OPPOSING THE BILL WAS HUNTER TRAYNOR OF THE NEBRASKA LIBRARY ASSOCIATION, WHO SAID THE BILL RUNS COUNTER TO LOCAL CONTROL AND WOULD CURTAIL THE DISCRETION LIBRARIANS NEED TO DO THEIR JOBS.

THE COMMITTEE TOOK NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE BILL, WHICH IS LB-282,