USD OFFERS SALIVA COVID TESTS FOR SPRING BREAK

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA IS LAUNCHING A SECOND “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO” CAMPAIGN TO ENCOURAGE THE CAMPUS COMMUNITY TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19 PRIOR TO, AND UPON RETURNING FROM, SPRING BREAK.

USD IS OFFERING FREE SALIVA COLLECTION KITS TO STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF FOR TESTING.

ONCE COLLECTED, SPECIMENS WILL BE MAILED TO VAULT HEALTH FOR TESTING AND THEN TEST RESULTS WILL BE PROVIDED TO USD AND SENT VIA EMAIL TO EACH PERSON TESTED.

ALL STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF ARE ENCOURAGED TO TAKE THIS PCR TEST, EVEN IF THEY HAVE PREVIOUSLY TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THE TESTING WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE MUENSTER UNIVERSITY CENTER PIT LOUNGE MARCH 1-5 FROM 9 A.M. TO 4 P.M., IN THE RESIDENCE HALLS MARCH 1-3 FROM 5-9 P.M., AND IN THE GREEK CHAPTER HOMES MARCH 1ST.