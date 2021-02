IOWA VOTING CHANGE BILL SENT TO REYNOLDS’ DESK

IOWA LAWMAKERS HAVE SENT GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS A BILL THAT CHANGES ABSENTEE VOTING RULES AND SETS AN EARLY VOTING PERIOD FOR ELECTIONS THAT IS NINE DAYS SHORTER.

REPRESENTATIVE BOBBY KAUFMANN, A REPUBLICAN FROM WILTON, SAYS IOWA’S 2020 ELECTION WAS SUCCESSFUL AND VOTER FRAUD WAS NOT AN ISSUE IN THE STATE.

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE KRISTIN SUNDE OF WEST DES MOINES, SAYS THE BILL IS THE OPPOSITE OF GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE TO IOWA VOTERS.

SENATE REPUBICANS APPROVED THE BILL TUESDAY AND HOUSE REPUBLICANS PASSED THE BILL WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS NOT YET INDICATING IF SHE WILL SIGN THE BILL:

AMONG THE CHANGES APPROVED ARE ENDING ELECTION DAY VOTING AT 8:00 P-M INSTEAD OF 9:00, AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE INSIDE THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE BY 8:00 P-M ON ELECTION NIGHT TO BE COUNTED.