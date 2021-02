FEENSTRA HOPES TO KEEP DISASTER RELIEF IN HOUSE STIMULUS BILL

FRIDAY, THE U.S. HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE WILL MEET TO CONSIDER SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI’S $1.9 TRILLION RELIEF BILL.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS HAVE PROPOSED AN AMENDMENT TO STRIKE A PROVISION BY IOWA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA THAT WAS PASSED IN THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE PROVIDING RELIEF FOR VICTIMS OF NATURAL DISASTERS, INCLUDING LAST YEAR’S DERECHO THAT TORE THROUGH IOWA .

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WILL KEEP FIGHTING TO GET THE AMENDMENT INCLUDED IN THE STIMULUS BILL:

FEENSTRA SAYS HIS PROPOSAL WAS THE ONE LAST HOPE FOR BIPARTISANSHIP IN THIS ENTIRE RECONCILIATION PROCESS,

FEENSTRA SAYS HIS AMENDMENT WOULD HELP MANY STATES, NOT JUST IOWA:

BUT HE SAYS INSTEAD OF HELPING NATURAL DISASTER VICTIMS, HOUSE DEMOCRATS WOULD RATHER USE THIS BILL TO PAY FOR ABORTIONS WITH TAXPAYER MONEY AND FUND THEIR PET PROJECTS, LIKE A $100 MILLION TRAIN TO SILICON VALLEY.