ALBRECHT PROPOSES HARSHER PENALTIES FOR RIOTING & ASSAULTING PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICERS

NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON HAS INTRODUCED A BILL THAT WOULD DEFINE RIOTING IN STATE LAW AND CREATE NEW AND EXPANDED PUNISHMENTS.

ALBRECHT’S BILL STATES THAT AN INDIVIDUAL WHO PARTICIPATES IN OR ORGANIZES A RIOT WOULD BE GUILTY OF A CLASS I MISDEMEANOR, PUNISHABLE BY UP TO ONE YEAR IMPRISONMENT, A $1,000 FINE OR BOTH.

ALBRECHT SAID SHE BROUGHT THE BILL IN RESPONSE TO OUTSIDE GROUPS SHE SAYS INCITED VIOLENCE AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT AND DAMAGED PROPERTY DURING WIDESPREAD PROTESTS FOR RACIAL JUSTICE IN 2020.

IF DAMAGE DIRECTLY RESULTING FROM A RIOT IS VALUED AT MORE THAN $5,000, THE CHARGE WOULD BE ELEVATED TO A CLASS IV FELONY, PUNISHABLE BY UP TO TWO YEARS IMPRISONMENT AND A $10,000 FINE.

LB111 ALSO WOULD ESTABLISH PENALTIES FOR ASSAULT OF A PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER OR HEALTH CARE WORKER.

FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT WOULD INCLUDE CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY DURING THE COMMISSION OF THEIR OFFICIAL DUTIES AND WOULD BE CLASSIFIED AS A FELONY, PUNISHABLE BY THREE TO 50 YEARS IMPRISONMENT

THE JUDICIAL COMMITTEE TOOK NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE BILL.