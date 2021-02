WOODBURY RESIDENTS LINE UP FOR COVID VACCINE

AROUND 1500 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS, MAINLY AGE 65 AND OLDER, SHOWED UP WEDNESDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER FOR A COVID-19 VACCINATION.

TYLER BROCK OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OVERSAW AROUND 80 VOLUNTEERS HELPING AT THE CLINIC, WHICH WAS THE 4TH HELD AT THE TYSON FOR THOSE GETTING THEIR FIRST DOSE OF VACCINE:

BROCK SAYS WOODBURY COUNTY IS RECEIVING THEIR EXPECTED DOSES OF BOTH PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINE AFTER WINTER STORMS HAD SLOWED SHPMENTS NATIONWIDE EARLIER IN THE MONTH:

BROCK SAYS LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE PLEASED WITH THE LOWER NUMBERS OF NEW POSITIVE CASES IN SIOUXLAND OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS:

RESERVATIONS FOR THE NEXT CLINIC ON MARCH 2ND WILL BE TAKEN ON LINE AND BY PHONE BEGINNING AT 3:00 PM THURSDAY