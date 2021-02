SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE MAY IMPEACH RAVNSBORG

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE WILL CONSIDER TWO ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

RAVNSBORG HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THREE MISDEMEANORS TIED TO THE CAR-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT LAST SEPTEMBER THAT KILLED 55-YEAR-OLD JOE BOEVER OF HIGHMORE.

REPRESENTATIVE WILL MORTENSON OF PIERRE SAYS IT’S A NECESSARY MOVE:

SDAG3 OC…..SHORT OF THAT DUTY :16

MORTENSON SAYS HE WAITED UNTIL ALL THE CHARGES HAD BEEN FILED:

SDAG4 OC….. THE RIGHT TIME :10

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER JAMIE SMITH OF SIOUX FALLS SAYS THE IMPEACHMENT IS A BI-PARTISAN EFFORT:

SDAG5 OC…..STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :09

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER KENT PETERSON OF SALEM SAYS THEY ARE PROTECTING THE STATE AND THE CONSTITUTION:

SDAG6 OC……..BEFORE THE HOUSE :13

IF THE HOUSE PASSES THE ARTICLES, THEN A TRIAL WOULD BE HELD IN THE STATE SENATE, WHERE A TWO THIRDS VOTE WOULD BE NEEDED TO CONVICT AND REMOVE RAVNSBORG FROM OFFICE.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS CALLING FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG TO RESIGN.

VIDEOS FOOTAGE RELEASED TUESDAY FROM TWO SEPARATE INTERVIEWS INDICATES THAT AUTHORITIES WERE SKEPTICAL ABOUT RAVNSBORG’S ASSERTION THAT HE DIDN’T REALIZE HE’D HIT A PERSON DURING THE SEPTEMBER 2020 CRASH THAT KILLED BOEVER.

INVESTIGATORS REVEALED IN THE INTERVIEWS THAT BOEVER’S READING GLASSES WERE FOUND INSIDE THE VEHICLE THAT KILLED HIM.

A DETECTIVE WITH THE NORTH DAKOTA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION POINTED OUT IN A SEPTEMBER 30TH INTERVIEW THAT BOEVER’S FACE WENT INTO RAVNSBORG’S WINDSHIELD.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed to this story