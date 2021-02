SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY-CAR THEFT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A ROBBERY THAT STARTED ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE TUESDAY NIGHT AND ENDED ON THE NORTHSIDE OF TOWN.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL FROM THE VICTIM AROUND 8:30PM IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF PARK AVENUE ON THE NORTHSIDE.

THE 30-YEAR-OLD VICTIM SAYS HE WAS FORCED INTO HIS VEHICLE IN THE 1400 BLOCK OF ISABELLA STREET BY TWO MEN AND A WOMAN WHO DROVE OFF WITH HIM IN IT.

WHEN THE VEHICLE REACHED THE NORTHSIDE OF TOWN, IT EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL ISSUES AND THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO ESCAPE AND CALL POLICE.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.