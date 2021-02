THE WINNER OF A $500,000 POWERBALL PRIZE SATURDAY IS A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN.

GENE DICE SR. LEARNED DURING HIS MORNING STOP FOR COFFEE THE NEXT DAY THAT HE’D WON BIG:

DICE SAYS THE CLERK WAS MORE EXCITED THAN HE WAS:

THE 73-YEAR-OLD DICE IS RETIRED AND SAYS HE WILL USE SOME OF THE MONEY TO PAY OFF HIS VEHICLES.