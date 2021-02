REYNOLDS SIGNS STATE SCHOOL FUNDING PACKAGE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED BILLS INTO LAW THAT OUTLINE THE G-O-P’S MAIN SCHOOL SPENDING PLANS FOR THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR.

IOWA’S PRE-K THROUGH 12 PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL GET A TWO-POINT-FOUR PERCENT INCREASE IN GENERAL PER-PUPIL SPENDING.

THE PER-PUPIL SPENDING CALCULATION IS BASED ON THIS FALL’S ENROLLMENT, WHICH DECLINED DURING THE PANDEMIC.

THE PACKAGE THE GOVERNOR APPROVED PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL 27-MILLION DOLLARS THAT WILL BE SPLIT AMONG DISTRICTS TO DEAL WITH PANDEMIC-RELATED COSTS.

THE PACKAGE ALSO PROVIDES MORE MONEY FOR TRANSPORTATION EXPENSES, TO HELP GEOGRAPHICALLY LARGE RURAL DISTRICTS COVER THE COST OF LONG BUS ROUTES.

FILE PHOTO