OPEN SKATING RETURNING TO IBP ICE CENTER

SIOUX CITY IS RESTARTING OPEN ICE SKATING SESSIONS AT THE IBP ICE CENTER ON STADIUM DRIVE.

THE SESSIONS RESUME THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

ONLY 50 SKATERS WILL BE ALLOWED PER SESSION BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, AND PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

YOU MAY REGISTER ONLINE AT WEBTRAC@SIOUX-CITY.ORG AT $6 PER PERSON.

YOU MAY RENT ICE SKATES FOR $3 A PAIR OR BRING YOUR OWN.

THE SESSIONS RUN FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS FROM 7:00 P.M. TO 9:00 P.M. AND SKATERS AGE 12 AND YOUNGER ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE AN ADULT CHAPERONE IN THE FACILITY AT ALL TIMES.

SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES MUST BE FOLLOWED WHILE IN THE BUILDING AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES, INCLUDING WHILE SKATING.

Photo from SC Parks Dept.