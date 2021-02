IOWA SENATE PASSES EARLY VOTING CHANGE MEASURE

THE IOWA SENATE HAS PASSED LEGISLATION TO REDUCE THE EARLY VOTING PERIOD IN IOWA BY NINE DAYS AND MOVE UP THE DEADLINE FOR GETTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS TO A COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE.

THE BILL ALSO CALLS FOR THE POLLS ON ELECTION DAY TO CLOSE AN HOUR EARLIER, AT 8 P.M. REPUBLICAN SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS DONALD TRUMP’S LOSS IS THE REASON THE BILL’S ON THE FAST TRACK AT THE STATEHOUSE.

STOLEN1 OC….STOLEN :10

SENATOR CLAIRE CELSI, A DEMOCRAT FROM DES MOINES, SAYS THE BILL IS UNNECESSARY.

STOLEN2 OC….NON-EXISTENT PROBLEMS :09

ALL THE DEMOCRATS IN THE SENATE VOTED AGAINST THE BILL.

REPUBLICAN ZACH WHITING FROM SPIRIT LAKE, SAYS IT’S NOT HARD TO VOTE IN IOWA AND THIS BILL WON’T CHANGE THAT:

STOLEN3 OC……BEYOND THIS BILL.” :10

THE BILL ESTABLISHES THAT MAIL-IN BALLOTS MUST BE AT THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE BY 8 P.M. ON ELECTION NIGHT.

THE HOUSE PLANNED TO VOTE ON THE BILL TODAY (WEDNESDAY).