COLD WEATHER TAKES TOLL ON BLOOD DONATIONS

THE EXTREME COLD LAST WEEK RESULTED IN FEWER DONATIONS FOR AREA BLOOD BANKS, AND THEY ARE NOW HOPING TO CATCH UP.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER SPOKESPERSON, DANIELLE WEST, SAYS THE WEATHER OVERALL HAS NOT BEEN KIND.

BLOOD1 OC….WARMER TEMPS :14

WEST SAYS THE IMPACT HAS HIT ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

BLOOD2 OC….RIGHT NOW :17

WEST SAYS THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE STILL WORRIED ABOUT GOING OUT BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC — AND THEY UNDERSTAND THAT.

BLOOD3 OC….THEY LEAVE :18

YOU CAN CALL 800-287-4903 AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO DONATE AT SIOUX CITY’S LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER AT 4501 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER PROVIDES BLOOD AND BLOOD PRODUCTS TO MORE THAN 120 HOSPITALS LOCATED ACROSS IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.