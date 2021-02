VILSACK RETURNS AS U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR TOM VILSACK WAS CONFIRMED BY THE U-S SENATE TUESDAY TO RETURN AS THE U-S AGRICULTURE SECRETARY.

VILSACK SERVED FOR EIGHT YEARS IN THE POSITION IN THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION.

THE SENATE VOTED 92-7 VOTE IN FAVOR OF VILSACK WITH IOWA’S TWO REPUBLICAN SENATORS, CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST, VOTING FOR VILSACK’S CONFIRMATION.

ERNST SAYS VILSACK IS NO STRANGER TO THE NEEDS OF IOWA AND OUR AGRICULTURE COMMUNITY, AND THERE’S NO DOUBT HE’S QUALIFIED FOR THE JOB.

THE 70-YEAR-OLD VILSACK ALSO SERVED TWO TERMS AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR FROM 1999 TO 2007.