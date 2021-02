THREE OF NEBRASKA’S LARGEST CITIES ENDED THEIR FACE MASK MANDATES AT MIDNIGHT.

MEASURES TO EXTEND MASK REQUIREMENTS WERE DENIED BY CITY COUNCILS IN GRAND ISLAND, KEARNEY AND HASTINGS.

LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS IN THOSE CITIES SAY AREA COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS ARE FAR BELOW WHERE THEY WERE LAST FALL.

THEY SAY THEY ARE PREPARED TO ASK MASK MANDATES BE RENEWED IF CASE NUMBERS REBOUND.