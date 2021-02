THOMPSON SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCE TO 11 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES.

30-YEAR-OLD NICHOLAS THOMPSON WAS SENTENCED FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METH.

THOMPSON WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE IN AN EARLIER CASE IN 2010.

EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT BETWEEN JANUARY 2019 AND JANUARY 2020, THOMPSON AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 5000 GRAMS OF METH MIXTURE ON AT LEAST THREE OCCASIONS.

HE WAS MOST RECENTLY ARRESTED IN JANUARY DURING A TRAFFIC STOP AND PURSUIT WHERE HE FLED THE VEHICLE, FELL DOWN AND WAS CAUGHT WITH A BAG OF NEARLY TEN OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE NEAR HIM.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ALSO SEIZED A LOADED .38 CALIBER HANDGUN, WITH THE SERIAL NUMBER FILED OFF, NEAR WHERE THE VEHICLE STOPPED.