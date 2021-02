NO SURPRISE, GAS PRICES HAVE GONE UP

FOLLOWING LAST WEEK’S BRUTAL COLD AND WINTER STORMS, GASOLINE PRICES HAVE JUMPED UP BY MORE THAN 20-CENTS A GALLON IN SOME IOWA CITIES.

SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN DOING BETTER THAN MOST OF THE STATE, WITH TRIPLE A SAYING THE AVERAGE PRICE HERE WAS $2.49 A GALLON, THE LOWEST IN IOWA.

SPOKESMAN NICK JARMUSZ SAYS THE LARGEST REFINERIES IN NORTH AMERICA WERE IDLED BECAUSE SEVERE COLD CUT ELECTRICITY, WATER AND FUEL SUPPLIES ACROSS TEXAS:

FUEL1 OC…..BY THAT CAPACITY. :14

HE SAYS REFINERY SHUTDOWNS IN TEXAS ARE TYPICALLY NOT A MAJOR FACTOR IN IOWA’S GASOLINE PRICES.

FUEL2 OC………DOWN FROM CANADA. :10

TRIPLE-A SAYS THE AVERAGE GAS PRICE IN IOWA IS TWO-61 A GALLON WITH THE STATE’S MOST EXPENSIVE GAS IN DES MOINES AT TWO-67,