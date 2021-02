NEXT LOCAL COVID-19 CLINIC SET FOR MARCH 2ND

APPOINTMENTS FOR THE THE NEXT COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC FOR WOODBURY COUNTY WILL BE TAKEN BEGINNING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH AT 3:00 PM.

THAT CLINIC IS SET FOR MARCH 2ND AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, AND IS OPEN TO THOSE AGE 65 AND OLDER IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE CLINIC IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

ONLINE REGISTRATION CAN BE ACCESSED AT THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SIOUXLANDDISTRICTHEALTH.ORG.

FOR THOSE ELIGIBLE WHO DO NOT HAVE INTERNET ACCESS, THE PHONE NUMBER TO CALL IS 712-234-3922, ALSO BEGINNING AT 3:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY.

THIS WEEK THERE WILL BE FEWER APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE DUE TO A SMALLER AMOUNT OF VACCINE AVAILABLE.

AN ADDITIONAL CLINIC IS PLANNED FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 8TH.