Morningside football tops first AFCA/NAIA First Down Playbook 2020-21 ranking

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside College’s two-time defending National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ championship football program headlined the first American Football Coaches Association/First Down Playbook top 25 coaches poll, released Monday, Feb. 22.

Head coach Steve Ryan’s 2020-21 squad, registering the school’s 10th straight Great Plains Athletic Conference championship last fall and sporting an 8-0 record received 418 ranking points and 17 of 18 first-place votes. The Marian University of Indiana, the 2020 national runner-up, was second. Grand View College rounded out the first three.

The complete initial 2020-21 AFCA/NAIA First Down Playbook poll can be viewed at https://www.naia.org/sports/fball/2020-21/releases/Football-Poll1.