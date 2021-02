CITY POLICE CHIEF WEIGHS IN ON LATEST CRIME STATS

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE DROP IN OVERALL CRIME IN THE CITY BY 10 PER CENT THE PAST YEAR IS PARTLY DUE TO THE DEPARTMENT’S COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS.

THOSE NUMBERS RELEASED MONDAY AFTERNOON SHOWED OVERALL PROPERTY CRIMES, WHICH ACCOUNT FOR 84 % OF THE TOTAL CRIMES, WERE DOWN BY 15%.

VIOLENT CRIMES FOR 2020 WENT UP 26% FROM 2019, AND CHIEF MUELLER SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS LIKELY PLAYED A ROLE IN THAT:

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS WITH FEWER COMMUNITY EVENTS TAKING PLACE THE PAST YEAR, THE DIRECT INTERACTION BETWEEN OFFICERS AND THE PUBLIC DROPPED:

THE ONE PROPERTY CRIME THAT DID INCREASE WAS A 15% JUMP IN VEHICLE THEFTS.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS PROPERTY CRIMES OFTEN COME DOWN TO PERSONAL DECISIONS ON HOW YOU TAKE CARE OF YOUR VEHICLE:

THE CHIEF SAYS CRIME CAN OCCUR IN ANY NEIGHBORHOOD, SO TRY TO TAKE THE PROPER STEPS LIKE LOCKING YOUR DOORS TO HELP PREVENT YOURSELF FROM BECOMING A VICTIM.