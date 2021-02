VIOLENT CRIME IN SIOUX CITY RISES IN PAST YEAR, PROPERTY CRIMES DECREASE

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR PRELIMINARY 2020 CRIME NUMBERS,

OUR OVERALL VIOLENT CRIME FOR 2020 WENT UP 26% FROM 2019, WITH OVERALL PROPERTY CRIMES DOWN BY 15%.

THE VIOLENT CRIME NUMBERS INCLUDED AN INCREASE IN MURDERS AND MANSLAUGHTER FROM 2 TO 6, 75 ROBBERIES COMPARED TO 57 IN 2019 AND 334 AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS COMPARED TO 257 THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

PROPERTY CRIMES DROPPED FROM 3203 IN 2019 TO 2736 LAST YEAR WITH BURGLARIES AND THEFTS DOWN AND VEHICLE THEFTS INCREASING.

THE NUMBERS WILL LIKELY NOT TELL US HOW THE WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC INFLUENCED CRIME RATES.