SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN SHOOTING OF DOW CITY, IOWA MAN

AUTHORITIES IN CRAWFORD COUNTY ARE INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A DOW CITY, IOWA MAN.

THE CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED AN ANONYMOUS CALL AROUND 9:15 SUNDAY NIGHT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN ABOUT THE WELFARE OF A FRIEND.

WHEN DEPUTIES ARRIVED AT THE DOW CITY RESIDENCE THEY FOUND AN UNRESPONSIVE MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN SHOT.

46-YEAR-OLD JEREMY FRANK WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE CRAWFORD COUNTY HOSPITAL IN DENISON WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

INVESTIGATORS HAVE CHARGED FRANK’S LIVE-IN GIRLFRIEND, 44-YEAR-OLD BETH GUZMAN, OF DOW CITY, WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER.

GUZMAN IS BEING HELD IN THE CRAWFORD COUNTY JAIL.