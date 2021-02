SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY RULES END AT MIDNIGHT

SIOUX CITY’S SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARATION WILL END AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.

AT THAT TIME YOU MAY PARK ON CITY STREETS AS NORMAL.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ENACTED THE EMERGENCY THAT BEGAN AT 7:00 A.M. MONDAY AFTER AROUND A HALF FOOT OF NEW SNOW FELL IN THE METRO AREA ON SUNDAY.

THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARATION PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE STREET, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARATION WILL END AT 6PM THIS EVENING.