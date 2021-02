RENT PAYMENT HELP AVAILABLE FOR NEBRASKA RESIDENTS

NEBRASKA HAS RECEIVED $200 MILLION DOLLARS IN PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS TO HELP THOSE RESIDENTS WHO HAVE HAD DIFFICULTY PAYING THEIR RENT.

SHANNON HARNER HEADS THE NEBRASKA INVESTMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY THAT WILL OVERSEE THE EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR THE STATE:

HARNER SAYS THE TENANT MUST STILL BE LIVING IN THE DWELLING FOR WHICH RENTAL ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED:

THERE IS ALSO AN INCOME QUALIFIER TO RECEIVE THE ASSISTANCE.

THOSE NEEDING RENTAL HELP MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.CORONAVIRUS.NEBRASKA.GOV.

DOUGLAS AND LANCASTER COUNTIES AND THE CITIES OF OMAHA AND LINCOLN ARE SPLITTING $42 MILLION OF THE TOTAL FIGURE TO RUN THEIR OWN PROGRAMS.