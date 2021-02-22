IOWA WBB: Clark Sets B1G Record With 11th Weekly Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week and Player of the Week Honor Roll, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has tallied 18 Big Ten Weekly honors on the season, including a Big Ten record 11 freshman honors, four Big Ten Player of the Week honors, and three Player of the Week Honor Roll nods. Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. is the only other freshman to earn four Player of the Week nods. Her four Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman are believed to be the NCAA record.

Clark recorded her fourth consecutive and eighth total 30-point game of the season in Iowa’s, 96-78, win over Penn State. Her eight 30-point games are the most this season by any student-athlete in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and most by a freshman since the 2009-10 season when Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper and Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne accomplished the feat.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native filled her stat line against the Nittany Lions with seven assists, six rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Clark now ranks second on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list with 485 points, second on the 3-pointers made list with 63, and third on the assists list with 119 on the season. The scoring and 3-point record holder is Jaime Printy with 501 points and 82, 3-pointers during the 2009-10 season, and the assist record holder is Kathleen Doyle (1016-17) with 148. Clark is the only Iowa freshman to record 400-plus points, 100-plus rebounds, and 100-plus assists in a season.

Clark and the Hawkeyes travel to College Park, Maryland, to take on the No. 8/10 Terrapins on Tuesday, Feb. 23 inside Xfinity Center. Tipoff is set for noon (CT) on Big Ten Network.