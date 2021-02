GRASSLEY REVISITS DECISION TO NOT HOLD SUPCO HEARING FOR GARLAND

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SPOKE AT THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HEARING ON THE NOMINATION OF JUDGE MERRICK GARLAND TO SERVE AS THE 86TH ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES MONDAY.

GRASSLEY WAS THE CHAIRMAN OF THAT COMMITTEE WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA NOMINATED GARLAND TO THE SUPREME COURT AFTER THE DEATH OF JUSTICE ANTONIN SCALIA:

GRASSLEY SAYS HE KEPT HIS WORD, AND THE SENATE DID NOT CONSIDER THE NOMINATION, AS WAS THEIR RIGHT.

HE REFERENCED THAT GARLAND ALSO WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN TREATED AS CURRENT JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH, A NOMINEE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, WAS IN QUESTIONING BY DEMOCRATIC JUDICIARY COMMITTEE MEMBERS:

GRASSLEY SAYS HE DID EVERYTHING HE COULD TO KEEP IT CIVIL AND PROFESSIONAL WITH GARLAND WHEN HE TALKED WITH HIM ON THE PHONE AND AT A BREAKFAST MEETING DURING HIS SUPREME COURT NOMINATION:

GRASSLEY SAYS JUDGE GARLAND IS A GOOD PICK TO LEAD THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND HE DOESN’T THINK ANYONE DOUBTS HIS CREDENTIALS.

BUT GRASSLEY SAYS HE DOESN’T WANT A RETURN TO THE OBAMA YEARS WITH AN ATTORNEY GENERAL WHO IS A “WING MAN” TO THE PRESIDENT AS ERIC HOLDER DESCRIBED HIMSELF.

GARLAND WAS THE PROSECUTOR OF OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBER AND DOMESTIC TERRORIST TIMOTHY MCVEIGH, WHO WAS EXECUTED FOR HIS CRIMES.